Rice Partnership LLC Trims Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rice Partnership LLC reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC boosted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:GIS traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,500,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,384. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $85.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

