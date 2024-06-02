Rice Partnership LLC Reduces Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Rice Partnership LLC reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $762.98. 1,066,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,218. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $764.36 and its 200 day moving average is $805.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.81.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

