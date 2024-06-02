Rice Partnership LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,116,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EIDO stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $19.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,859,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,967. The firm has a market cap of $418.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.55. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.81.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

