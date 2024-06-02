Rice Partnership LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Rice Partnership LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

IWO stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.62. The stock had a trading volume of 551,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,339. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $273.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

