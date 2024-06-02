rhino investment partners Inc Takes Position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,845 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Southern First Bancshares accounts for about 0.1% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,284. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $224.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.80.

Insider Activity

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.38 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 6.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $77,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,896.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $77,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,896.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,476 shares of company stock valued at $219,783 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Southern First Bancshares

(Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

