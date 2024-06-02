rhino investment partners Inc Purchases New Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 782,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,000. LendingClub comprises about 1.3% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. rhino investment partners Inc owned about 0.71% of LendingClub at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 363.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in LendingClub during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LendingClub news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $36,257.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LC. StockNews.com cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.50) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LendingClub

LendingClub Price Performance

NYSE LC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,623. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $991.19 million, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 2.00. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $10.92.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $180.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 3.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.