rhino investment partners Inc Grows Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 836,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,787 shares during the period. Comerica accounts for 8.7% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in Comerica were worth $46,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in Comerica by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Comerica by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.24. 1,675,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,696. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.73.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMA. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Comerica from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.89.

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

