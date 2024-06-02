rhino investment partners Inc Buys 258,148 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 119.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473,391 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,148 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial accounts for about 3.3% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. rhino investment partners Inc owned about 0.32% of Synovus Financial worth $17,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE SNV traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,850. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average of $37.02. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $537.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

