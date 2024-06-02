Reviewing Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Paragon ID (OTCMKTS:PAGDF)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) and Paragon ID (OTCMKTS:PAGDF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and Paragon ID’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Micro Devices 4.89% 5.72% 4.68% Paragon ID N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and Paragon ID’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Micro Devices $22.68 billion 11.89 $854.00 million $0.68 245.44 Paragon ID N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Paragon ID.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Advanced Micro Devices and Paragon ID, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Micro Devices 0 2 28 0 2.93 Paragon ID 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus target price of $185.26, indicating a potential upside of 11.00%. Given Advanced Micro Devices’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Advanced Micro Devices is more favorable than Paragon ID.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats Paragon ID on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products. It provides processors under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen PRO, Ryzen Threadripper, Ryzen Threadripper PRO, AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, and AMD PRO A-Series brand names; graphics under the AMD Radeon graphics and AMD Embedded Radeon graphics; and professional graphics under the AMD Radeon Pro graphics brand name. In addition, the company offers data center graphics under the Radeon Instinct and Radeon PRO V-series brands, as well as servers under the AMD Instinct accelerators brand; server microprocessors under the AMD EPYC brands; low power solutions under the AMD Athlon, AMD Geode, AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC, AMD R-Series, and G-Series brands; FPGA products under the Virtex-6, Virtex-7, Virtex UltraScale+, Kintex-7, Kintex UltraScale, Kintex UltraScale+, Artix-7, Artix UltraScale+, Spartan-6, and Spartan-7 brands; adaptive SOCs under the Zynq-7000, Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC, Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoCs, Versal HBM, Versal Premium, Versal Prime, Versal AI Core, Versal AI Edge, Vitis, and Vivado brands; and compute and network acceleration board products under the Alveo brand. It serves original equipment and design manufacturers, public cloud service providers, system integrators, independent distributors, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, and sales representatives. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Paragon ID

Paragon ID SA provides identification solutions worldwide. It offers access control, brand protection, contactless ticketing, label, customer relationship management, magnetic and mobile ticketing, near field communication, operation maintenance, RFID technology, secure application module, smartcard kiosk, stock management, timed use ticketing, transport item tracking, and secure service solutions. The company also provides contactless and dual interface smart cards, identification documents, metal bank cards, passport E-covers, RFID labels, and eTrust that transforms secure paper-based products into intelligent documents, as well as various terminals, including couplers, readers, and accessories. It serves various clients in automotive, aviation, gaming, health, higher education, logistics, luxury products, manufacturing, mass transit and transport, mobility, parking, payment, pharmaceutical, retail, secure ID, and sport and leisure industries. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Mougins, France. Paragon ID SA is a subsidiary of Paragon Group Limited.

