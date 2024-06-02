Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lilium’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LILM)

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) – B. Riley lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lilium in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.59). The consensus estimate for Lilium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lilium’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Lilium from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Lilium Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LILM opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99. Lilium has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.90.

Institutional Trading of Lilium

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILM. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lilium by 297.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,349,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,249 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth $1,609,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lilium by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

Further Reading

