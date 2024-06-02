Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Emera Incorporated’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Emera in a report released on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EMA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emera from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price objective on Emera from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.80.

EMA opened at C$47.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58. The firm has a market cap of C$13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. Emera has a 52 week low of C$43.67 and a 52 week high of C$56.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.717 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Emera’s payout ratio is 128.70%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

