Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $138.96 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $138.96 million and $2.39 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00009534 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001309 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,079.59 or 1.00137339 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012158 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00113006 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004041 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.13932507 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $2,818,430.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

