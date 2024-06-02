Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $138.18 Million

Request (REQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Request has a total market cap of $138.18 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.13932507 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $2,818,430.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

