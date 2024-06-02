Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $138.83 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009308 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012246 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001324 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,751.33 or 1.00006975 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012111 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.69 or 0.00114676 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004044 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official website is request.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.13857119 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $3,597,897.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

