Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Position Boosted by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Relx by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Relx by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RELX shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

RELX stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $44.96.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

