Relative Value Partners Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,581,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Fairfield University boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield University now owns 197,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 53,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

VNQ stock opened at $83.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.12. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

