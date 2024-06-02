Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Down 19.0% in May

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the April 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Regional Health Properties Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN RHE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607. Regional Health Properties has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

