RedstoneConnect (LON:REDS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $101.25

RedstoneConnect Plc (LON:REDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.25 ($1.29) and traded as low as GBX 101.25 ($1.29). RedstoneConnect shares last traded at GBX 101.25 ($1.29), with a volume of 76,815 shares traded.
RedstoneConnect Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 101.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 101.25.
About RedstoneConnect
RedstoneConnect Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software, technology, and services in the smart buildings and commercial spaces market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Systems Integration, Managed Services, and Software. It offers smart solutions for offices, buildings, destinations, and cities.
