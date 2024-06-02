Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 8,456 Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Redmond Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,456 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Vuzix worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 82,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 57,223 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 359,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 21,650 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 19,888 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy Heydenreich Harned acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 186,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,680.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,375. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Vuzix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VUZI

Vuzix Stock Performance

Shares of VUZI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,473. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69. Vuzix Co. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $6.06.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 56.58% and a negative net margin of 502.48%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Vuzix Profile

(Free Report)

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, defense and security, and medical markets; Vuzix Z100, Vuzix Blade, and Vuzix Shield smart glasses; original equipment manufacturer waveguide optics and display engines; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware, and supports various ERP systems and modern-day warehouse picking with wearable devices, as well as custom solutions and engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.