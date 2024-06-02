Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Redmond Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,912,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $793,391,000 after purchasing an additional 45,567 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,179,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $307,721,000 after buying an additional 153,282 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Lear by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,896,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,560,000 after buying an additional 287,483 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Lear by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,237,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,382,000 after acquiring an additional 149,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Lear by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 981,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,595,000 after acquiring an additional 391,949 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,420 shares of company stock valued at $842,676. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE LEA traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.35. 4,828,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.11 and a 200-day moving average of $135.28. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lear

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.