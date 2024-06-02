Redmond Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $21,454,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth $15,484,000. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter valued at about $7,862,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 124.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after buying an additional 224,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,007,000 after acquiring an additional 224,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on FormFactor from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Insider Activity

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 491,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,515,418.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,075.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 491,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,515,418.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,536 shares of company stock worth $2,468,254. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.76. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $60.78.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $168.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.45 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.