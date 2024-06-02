Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,334 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,459 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 8,766.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in 3M by 20.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,944,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,630,000 after purchasing an additional 506,654 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.14. 21,754,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,142,738. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $106.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.55.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

