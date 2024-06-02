ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.27 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $144.88 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.95 or 0.00122401 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00013898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008754 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000118 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

