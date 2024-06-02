Raymond James Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $325.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $380.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of CRM opened at $234.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.97. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 638,070 shares of company stock worth $182,912,726 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Salesforce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Salesforce by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $207,756,000 after acquiring an additional 194,224 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,499,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $506,875,000 after buying an additional 804,634 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.