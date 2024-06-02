Raymond James Cuts Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $160.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.93.

PSX opened at $142.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.43. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

