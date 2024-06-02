Rathbones Group PLC Increases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $341.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,175,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,204. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.36. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The company has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.58.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

