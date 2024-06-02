Rathbones Group PLC Has $13.04 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 188,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,624,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 71,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 43,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $83.24. 4,176,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,645,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average is $84.12. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

