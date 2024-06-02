Rathbones Group PLC Has $11.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,932,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,609,000 after buying an additional 2,961,726 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 35,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 51,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 98,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $43.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,096,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,837,300. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.39.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

