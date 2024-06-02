Rathbones Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $1,169,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.9% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 39.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.1% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.42.

View Our Latest Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Trading Up 1.3 %

BLK traded up $10.17 on Friday, reaching $772.03. 1,616,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,941. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $785.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $786.93. The company has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.