Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,152 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $404,008,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,550,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,076 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $94,373,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 299.1% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,575,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,915,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,199,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE CM traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.54. 2,596,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,076. The company has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average of $46.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 13.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.653 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.