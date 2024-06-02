Rathbones Group PLC Buys 7,826 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,609. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $196.76. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.14.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

