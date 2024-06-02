Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Short Interest Down 22.5% in May

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,935,300 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the April 30th total of 17,978,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,514.7 days.
Rakuten Group Stock Performance
Shares of RKUNF stock remained flat at $5.22 on Friday. Rakuten Group has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73.
Rakuten Group Company Profile
