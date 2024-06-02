Radian Group Inc. (RDN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

Radian Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Radian Group has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Radian Group to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Radian Group Stock Up 0.9 %

RDN stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.27. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.76 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.74% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $1,096,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,830,660.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $187,461.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,254.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $1,096,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,830,660.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,004 shares of company stock worth $3,651,517. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

