Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Argus from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PWR. B. Riley raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $268.85.

Shares of PWR opened at $275.94 on Thursday. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $286.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.11 and its 200-day moving average is $228.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $142,567.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,538 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,115. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,341,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,245,452,000 after buying an additional 105,355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,760,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,756,316,000 after buying an additional 156,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Quanta Services by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,042,000 after buying an additional 643,011 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,171,000 after buying an additional 44,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Quanta Services by 384.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,261,000 after buying an additional 1,935,786 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

