Qtron Investments LLC Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 28,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 24,766.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,775,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $250.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.77 and its 200 day moving average is $251.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

