Qtron Investments LLC Sells 786 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $266.70 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

