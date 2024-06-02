Qtron Investments LLC Sells 445 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $224,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 49.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $1,334,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.43.

Shares of MSI opened at $364.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $372.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $353.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.09.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

