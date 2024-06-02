Qtron Investments LLC Sells 2,640 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in WNS by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in WNS by 490.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in WNS by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in WNS by 41.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

NYSE:WNS opened at $50.21 on Friday. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.79.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.92 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.59%. Research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

