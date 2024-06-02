Qtron Investments LLC Reduces Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,150 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 14.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,515,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,102,000 after acquiring an additional 312,502 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 447.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 222,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 181,615 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 16.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 686,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 96,247 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 518,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 93,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 214,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 73,656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $35.46 on Friday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.33. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.8118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIB. Bank of America began coverage on Bancolombia in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bancolombia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bancolombia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

