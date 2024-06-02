Qtron Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 747 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. FMR LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,202,000 after buying an additional 197,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after acquiring an additional 498,170 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,924,000 after purchasing an additional 199,060 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 9.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 381,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,487,000 after purchasing an additional 32,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.1 %

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $508.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $502.05 and a 200-day moving average of $446.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.