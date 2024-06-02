Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 6,401 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,670,000 after buying an additional 650,979 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,115,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,432,000 after buying an additional 593,035 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,099,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,508,000 after buying an additional 276,890 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,845,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,063,000 after buying an additional 366,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in British American Tobacco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,829,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,468,000 after purchasing an additional 59,579 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.16. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $34.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

