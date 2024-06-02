Qtron Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,978,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,258,000 after buying an additional 39,860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,974 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,575,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,357,000 after purchasing an additional 168,009 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,807,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,686,000 after purchasing an additional 299,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $121,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $101.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $102.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastman Chemical

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,787 shares of company stock worth $11,105,175. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

See Also

