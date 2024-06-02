Qtron Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $51,128,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at $5,048,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.9% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 352,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $2,553,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,482,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CUK opened at $13.69 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 2.58.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

