Qtron Investments LLC Invests $212,000 in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGG. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of NGG opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.94. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $73.40.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,050.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

