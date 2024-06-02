Qtron Investments LLC Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $749,561,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 420.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 56.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,395,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,030,000 after purchasing an additional 864,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day moving average is $61.87. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.