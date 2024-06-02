Qtron Investments LLC Buys Shares of 3,086 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Crown by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Crown by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

Crown Price Performance

CCK stock opened at $84.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $96.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Articles

