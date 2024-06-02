Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Qifu Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,651,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,734,000 after purchasing an additional 30,522 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,870,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,415,000 after buying an additional 260,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,901,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,082,000 after buying an additional 324,618 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the first quarter worth about $19,995,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Qifu Technology from $23.54 to $23.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,147. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.82. Qifu Technology has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $21.57.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $633.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.09 million. Equities research analysts predict that Qifu Technology will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.53%.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

