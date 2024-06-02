Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Increased by Analyst

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $73.28 on Friday. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $130.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.85.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 685,467 shares of company stock worth $50,752,095 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.