Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Downgraded by Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $68.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PSTG. Citigroup began coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.15.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pure Storage

Pure Storage Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSE PSTG opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.32, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $68.75.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $807,100.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,813,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,461.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at $20,389,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,266,704. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 295.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.