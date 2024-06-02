PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Short Interest Update

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.07.
View Our Latest Research Report on PulteGroup
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PulteGroup Price Performance
PHM traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,452,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $122.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.56.
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PulteGroup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PulteGroup
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.