PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Short Interest Update

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.07.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PulteGroup

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PulteGroup Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,008,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,318,000 after purchasing an additional 197,656 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,726,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,484,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,125,000 after acquiring an additional 95,945 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,432,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,261,000 after acquiring an additional 522,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,960,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PHM traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,452,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $122.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

About PulteGroup

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.